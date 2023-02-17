Ethereum Gained 0.79% to $1695.34 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $13.31 today or 0.79% to $1695.34

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 12, 2022, when it traded at $1724.26

--Up four consecutive days, up 14.08% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Feb. 4, 2023, when it rose for five straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending Jan. 15, 2023, when it rose 15.61%

--Up 7.52% month-to-date

--Up 41.33% year-to-date

--Down 64.68% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 39.10% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 18, 2022), when it traded at $2783.64

--Down 51.70% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 87.90% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1719.99

--Up 2.26% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

