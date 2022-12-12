Ethereum Gained 0.81% to $1275.15 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $10.23 today or 0.81% to $1275.15

--Up three of the past five days

--Down 1.68% month-to-date

--Down 65.42% year-to-date

--Down 73.43% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 66.18% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 13, 2021), when it traded at $3770.01

--Down 69.06% from its 52-week high of $4121.52 on Dec. 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 41.33% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1278.80

--Up 1.10% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-12-22 1731ET