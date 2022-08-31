Ethereum Gained 0.98% to $1572.96 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $15.34 today or 0.98% to $1572.96

--Up four consecutive days, up 6.24% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Aug. 13, 2022, when it rose for four straight trading days

--Down 8.62% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 48.07%

--Down 57.35% year-to-date

--Down 67.23% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 57.83% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 1, 2021), when it traded at $3730.00

--Up 74.34% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1619.37

--Up 3.96% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

