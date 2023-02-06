Ethereum Gained 0.98% to $1638.37 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $15.97 today or 0.98% to $1638.37

--Up six of the past seven days

--Up 36.59% year-to-date

--Down 65.87% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 48.01% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 7, 2022), when it traded at $3151.38

--Down 53.33% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 81.59% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1657.37

--Up 2.16% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1729ET