Ethereum Gained 1.00% to $1682.03 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $16.59 today or 1.00% to $1682.03
--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 12, 2022, when it traded at $1724.26
--Up three consecutive days, up 13.18% over this period
--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Jan. 14, 2023, when it rose 14.54%
--Up 6.68% month-to-date
--Up 40.23% year-to-date
--Down 64.96% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 41.93% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 17, 2022), when it traded at $2896.67
--Down 52.08% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 86.43% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 1745.73; highest intraday level since Sept. 13, 2022, when it hit $1757.20
--Up 4.82% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
02-16-23 1730ET