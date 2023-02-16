Ethereum Gained 1.00% to $1682.03 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $16.59 today or 1.00% to $1682.03

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 12, 2022, when it traded at $1724.26

--Up three consecutive days, up 13.18% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Jan. 14, 2023, when it rose 14.54%

--Up 6.68% month-to-date

--Up 40.23% year-to-date

--Down 64.96% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 41.93% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 17, 2022), when it traded at $2896.67

--Down 52.08% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 86.43% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1745.73; highest intraday level since Sept. 13, 2022, when it hit $1757.20

--Up 4.82% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-16-23 1730ET