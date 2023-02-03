Ethereum Gained 1.01% to $1657.36 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $16.56 today or 1.01% to $1657.36

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 21, 2023, when it traded at $1660.63

--Up five of the past six days

--Up four consecutive days, up 6.43% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Jan. 17, 2023, when it rose for 10 straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending Jan. 22, 2023, when it rose 6.55%

--Up 38.17% year-to-date

--Down 65.47% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 43.96% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 4, 2022), when it traded at $2957.62

--Down 52.78% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 83.69% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1674.81

--Up 2.07% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-03-23 1731ET