Ethereum Gained 1.03% to $2051.90 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $20.91 today or 1.03% to $2051.90
--Up three of the past five days
--Down 26.41% month-to-date
--Down 44.36% year-to-date
--Down 57.25% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 40.25% from 52 weeks ago (May 18, 2021), when it traded at $3434.23
--Down 57.25% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 16.09% from its 52-week low of $1767.57 on June 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 2119.99
--Up 4.38% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
05-17-22 1730ET