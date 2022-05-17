Ethereum Gained 1.03% to $2051.90 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $20.91 today or 1.03% to $2051.90

--Up three of the past five days

--Down 26.41% month-to-date

--Down 44.36% year-to-date

--Down 57.25% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 40.25% from 52 weeks ago (May 18, 2021), when it traded at $3434.23

--Down 57.25% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 16.09% from its 52-week low of $1767.57 on June 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 2119.99

--Up 4.38% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1730ET