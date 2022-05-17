Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethereum Gained 1.03% to $2051.90 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

05/17/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is up $20.91 today or 1.03% to $2051.90


--Up three of the past five days

--Down 26.41% month-to-date

--Down 44.36% year-to-date

--Down 57.25% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 40.25% from 52 weeks ago (May 18, 2021), when it traded at $3434.23

--Down 57.25% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 16.09% from its 52-week low of $1767.57 on June 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 2119.99

--Up 4.38% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-17-22 1730ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:54pN.Korean leader Kim slams officials' 'immature' response amid COVID outbreak
RE
05:50pSlovak finance minister sets up battle with proposed tax on Russian oil processing
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.76% to 95.77 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 1.15% to $1.0553 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 1.42% to $1.2496 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.17% to 129.36 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pAllianz to pay $6 billion in U.S. fraud case, fund managers charged
RE
05:32pOil falls 2% on Powell comments, hopes for Venezuela supply
RE
05:31pDogecoin Gained 1.90% to $0.089 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 1.03% to $2051.90 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1PROSUS : JP Morgan raises its recommendation to Buy
2Analysis-Why Twitter has ignored Elon Musk's 'trolling'
3Analyst recommendations: AMD, CarMax, Gilead, J.B. Hunt, Vodafone...
4Companies sell their businesses in Russia
5Third Point's Loeb turns back on Disney, cools on Amazon in first quart..

HOT NEWS