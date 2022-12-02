Ethereum Gained 1.11% to $1290.99 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $14.14 today or 1.11% to $1290.99

--Up three of the past four days

--Down 64.99% year-to-date

--Down 73.1% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 69.40% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 3, 2021), when it traded at $4218.61

--Down 70.78% from its 52-week high of $4418.54 on Dec. 8, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 43.09% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1296.25

--Up 1.52% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-02-22 1731ET