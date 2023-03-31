Ethereum is up $22.04 today or 1.23% to $1817.14

--Highest 5 p.m. level since March 23, 2023 when it traded at $1817.20

--Up three of the past four days

--Up 13.18% month-to-date; On pace for best month since Jan. 2023 when it gained 31.45%

--Up 51.49% year-to-date

--Down 62.14% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 47.23% from 52 weeks ago (April 1, 2022), when it traded at $3443.19

--Down 48.23% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 101.40% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1846.00; highest intraday level since March 23, 2023 when it hit $1858.43

--Up 2.84% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-31-23 1743ET