Ethereum is up $22.04 today or 1.23% to $1817.14
--Highest 5 p.m. level since March 23, 2023 when it traded at $1817.20
--Up three of the past four days
--Up 13.18% month-to-date; On pace for best month since Jan. 2023 when it gained 31.45%
--Up 51.49% year-to-date
--Down 62.14% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 47.23% from 52 weeks ago (April 1, 2022), when it traded at $3443.19
--Down 48.23% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 101.40% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 1846.00; highest intraday level since March 23, 2023 when it hit $1858.43
--Up 2.84% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-31-23 1743ET