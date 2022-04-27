Ethereum Gained 1.28% to $2864.84 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $36.21 today or 1.28% to $2864.84

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 13.19% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since Jan. 2022 when it dropped 27.31%

--Down 22.31% year-to-date

--Down 40.32% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 5.79% from 52 weeks ago (April 28, 2021), when it traded at $2708.01

--Down 40.32% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 62.08% from its 52-week low of $1767.57 on June 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 2919.45

--Up 3.21% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since April 19, 2022 when it was up as much as 4.15%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-27-22 1730ET