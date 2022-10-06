Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Ethereum Gained 1.32% to $1363.88 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/06/2022 | 05:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is up $17.82 today or 1.32% to $1363.88


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 18, 2022, when it traded at $1370.86

--Up three of the past four days

--Down 63.02% year-to-date

--Down 71.59% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 62.36% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 7, 2021), when it traded at $3623.58

--Down 71.59% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 51.16% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1383.43; highest intraday level since Sept. 27, 2022, when it hit $1399.29

--Up 2.78% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 0.21% 0.06709 End-of-day quote.-14.97%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 0.12% 1365.93 End-of-day quote.-58.81%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -0.67% 1352.71 End-of-day quote.-64.09%
Latest news "Economy"
05:46pWalmart to lay off about 1,500 workers at Atlanta fulfillment center
RE
05:40pRepublican U.S. senator seeks to put bill pressuring OPEC+ onto defense bill
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.78% to 103.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.93% to $0.9793 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 1.46% to $1.1162 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.31% to 145.14 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:34pMan who pleaded guilty in Michigan governor kidnap plot sentenced to 4 years
RE
05:33pUK businesses most downbeat about profits since Q4 2020 - BCC
RE
05:33pDogecoin Lost 0.67% to $0.064 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pUtilities Down as Treasury Yields Rise -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Toyota restarts output of first EV after fixing safety issues
2Game company Roblox enabled girl's sexual exploitation, lawsuit claims
3Analyst recommendations: Anglo American, Freeport, Ford, Reliance Steel..
4Weakening refining, gas trading to hit Shell's Q3 results
5Dollar edges higher as investors prepare for U.S. jobs news on Friday

HOT NEWS