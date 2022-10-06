Ethereum Gained 1.32% to $1363.88 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $17.82 today or 1.32% to $1363.88

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 18, 2022, when it traded at $1370.86

--Up three of the past four days

--Down 63.02% year-to-date

--Down 71.59% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 62.36% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 7, 2021), when it traded at $3623.58

--Down 71.59% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 51.16% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1383.43; highest intraday level since Sept. 27, 2022, when it hit $1399.29

--Up 2.78% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1731ET