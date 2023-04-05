Ethereum is up $26.27 today or 1.40% to $1905.27

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Aug. 14, 2022, when it traded at $1942.57

--Up two consecutive days, up 7% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending March 18, 2023 when it rose 8.31%

--Up 58.84% year-to-date

--Down 60.31% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 41.11% from 52 weeks ago (April 6, 2022), when it traded at $3235.47

--Down 42.09% from its 52-week high of $3290.16 on April 10, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 111.17% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1935.78; highest intraday level since Aug. 17, 2022, when it hit $1956.71

--Up 3.02% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-05-23 1745ET