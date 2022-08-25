Ethereum Gained 1.45% to $1707.80 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $24.43 today or 1.45% to $1707.80

--Up four of the past five days

--Up three consecutive days, up 8.22% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Aug. 12, 2022, when it rose 13.88%

--Down 0.78% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 48.07%

--Down 53.69% year-to-date

--Down 64.42% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 45.21% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 26, 2021), when it traded at $3116.84

--Down 64.42% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 89.28% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1721.65

--Up 2.27% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1730ET