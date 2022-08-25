Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethereum Gained 1.45% to $1707.80 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

08/25/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is up $24.43 today or 1.45% to $1707.80


--Up four of the past five days

--Up three consecutive days, up 8.22% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Aug. 12, 2022, when it rose 13.88%

--Down 0.78% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 48.07%

--Down 53.69% year-to-date

--Down 64.42% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 45.21% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 26, 2021), when it traded at $3116.84

--Down 64.42% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 89.28% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1721.65

--Up 2.27% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-25-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 0.19% 0.07749 End-of-day quote.-1.79%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -0.54% 1661.25 End-of-day quote.-49.91%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -0.49% 1656.62 End-of-day quote.-56.02%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Falls 0.29% to 99.49 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Gains 0.09% to $0.9976 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Gains 0.34% to $1.1835 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Lost 0.46% to 136.50 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pDogecoin Gained 0.13% to $0.069 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pEthereum Gained 1.45% to $1707.80 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:31pBitcoin Lost 0.23% to $21647.03 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk
DJ
05:29pDell technologies - expect modest deflation in aggregate compone…
RE
05:26pUtilities Up Ahead of Jackson Hole Meeting - Utilities Roundup
DJ
05:24pDoorDash says some customers' details accessed by 'unauthorized party'
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Fed's Powell leaves kid gloves behind as he saddles up for Jackson Hole
2Zaptec: Second quarter 2022 financial results
3Novartis to Spin Off, List Sandoz Business
4Value Investing : What you need to know before investing in value
5TESLA : DZ Bank keeps its Buy rating

HOT NEWS