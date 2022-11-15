Ethereum Gained 1.46% to $1244.39 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $17.96 today or 1.46% to $1244.39

--Up two consecutive days, up 2.28% over this period

--Down 20.55% month-to-date

--Down 66.26% year-to-date

--Down 74.08% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 70.77% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 16, 2021), when it traded at $4257.79

--Down 73.11% from its 52-week high of $4627.16 on Nov. 30, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 37.92% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1290.49

--Up 5.22% at today's intraday high

--

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-15-22 1730ET