Ethereum Gained 1.48% to $1330.45 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $19.44 today or 1.48% to $1330.45
--Highest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 7, 2022, when it traded at $1332.01
--Up three of the past four days
--Up two consecutive days, up 3.87% over this period
--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 4, 2022, when it rose 4.48%
--Down 0.06% month-to-date
--Down 63.92% year-to-date
--Down 72.28% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 64.42% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 18, 2021), when it traded at $3739.16
--Down 72.28% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 47.46% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 1337.00
--Up 1.98% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
