Ethereum is up $28.86 today or 1.55% to $1885.87

--Up three consecutive days, up 1.73% over this period

--Up 3.78% month-to-date

--Up 57.22% year-to-date

--Down 60.71% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 36.98% from 52 weeks ago (April 11, 2022), when it traded at $2992.28

--Down 39.28% from its 52-week high of $3105.73 on April 13, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 109.02% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1904.61

--Up 2.56% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-10-23 1732ET