News: Latest News
Ethereum Gained 1.57% to $2321.92 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

05/10/2022 | 05:31pm EDT
Ethereum is up $35.82 today or 1.57% to $2321.92


--Snaps a five day losing streak

--Down 16.73% month-to-date

--Down 37.04% year-to-date

--Down 51.63% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 43.91% from 52 weeks ago (May 11, 2021), when it traded at $4140.00

--Down 51.63% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 31.36% from its 52-week low of $1767.57 on June 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 2455.64

--Up 7.42% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since March 9, 2022 when it was up as much as 8.29%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-10-22 1730ET

