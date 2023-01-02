Ethereum Gained 1.60% to $1221.34 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $19.23 today or 1.60% to $1221.34

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 23, 2022, when it traded at $1221.85

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 20, 2022, when it gained 3.44%

--Up five consecutive days, up 2.91% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Nov. 27, 2022, when it rose for 6 straight trading days

--Best five day stretch since the five days ending Dec. 24, 2022, when it rose 3.63%

--Down 74.56% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 67.24% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 3, 2022), when it traded at $3727.99

--Down 68.08% from its 52-week high of $3826.65 on Jan. 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 35.37% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1221.34

--Up 1.60% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Dec. 22, 2022, when it was up as much as 1.72%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-02-23 1732ET