Ethereum Gained 1.61% to $1302.46 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $20.69 today or 1.61% to $1302.46

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Down 2.17% month-to-date

--Down 64.68% year-to-date

--Down 72.87% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 67.24% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 22, 2021), when it traded at $3975.35

--Down 72.87% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 44.36% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1306.55

--Up 1.93% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-21-22 1731ET