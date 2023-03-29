Ethereum is up $28.52 today or 1.61% to $1803.13

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 5.59% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending March 18, 2023 when it rose 8.31%

--Up 12.31% month-to-date; On pace for best month since Jan. 2023 when it gained 31.45%

--Up 50.32% year-to-date

--Down 62.43% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 47.18% from 52 weeks ago (March 30, 2022), when it traded at $3413.71

--Down 48.63% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 99.85% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1823.99

--Up 2.78% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-29-23 1729ET