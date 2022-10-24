Ethereum Gained 1.63% to $1351.91 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $21.69 today or 1.63% to $1351.91

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Oct. 6, 2022, when it traded at $1363.88

--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 16, 2022, when it gained 2.35%

--Up four consecutive days, up 5.47% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Sept. 11, 2022, when it rose for 5 straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending Sept. 11, 2022, when it rose 7.17%

--Up 1.55% month-to-date; On pace for best month since July 2022 when it gained 70.14%

--Down 63.34% year-to-date

--Down 71.84% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 67.66% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 25, 2021), when it traded at $4180.80

--Down 71.84% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 49.84% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1369.79; highest intraday level since Oct. 6, 2022, when it hit $1383.43

--Up 2.97% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Oct. 14, 2022, when it was up as much as 3.69%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-24-22 1731ET