Ethereum Gained 1.67% to $1339.75 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $22.01 today or 1.67% to $1339.75

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 7, 2022, when it traded at $1575.70

--Up four of the past five days

--Up three consecutive days, up 5.98% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Dec. 1, 2022, when it rose 8.94%

--Up 11.69% month-to-date

--Up 11.69% year-to-date

--Down 72.09% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 58.55% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 11, 2022), when it traded at $3232.52

--Down 61.83% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 48.49% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1344.28; highest intraday level since Dec. 14, 2022, when it hit $1348.31

--Up 2.01% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-23 1730ET