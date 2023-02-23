Ethereum Gained 1.68% to $1646.58 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $27.25 today or 1.68% to $1646.58

--Largest percentage increase since Feb. 15, 2023, when it gained 7.05%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Up 4.43% month-to-date

--Up 37.27% year-to-date

--Down 65.7% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 37.46% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 24, 2022), when it traded at $2633.01

--Down 53.09% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 82.50% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1678.00

--Up 3.62% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-23-23 1729ET