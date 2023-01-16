Ethereum Gained 1.74% to $1579.41 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $27.06 today or 1.74% to $1579.41

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 6, 2022, when it traded at $1604.04

--Up of the past 11 days

--Up nine consecutive days, up 24.93% over this period

--Longest winning streak since May 9, 2021 when it rose for 14 straight trading days

--Best nine day stretch since the nine days ending Oct. 29, 2022, when it rose 26.97%

--Up 31.67% month-to-date

--Up 31.67% year-to-date

--Down 67.1% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 50.15% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 17, 2022), when it traded at $3168.54

--Down 55.00% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 75.05% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1598.60; highest intraday level since Nov. 7, 2022, when it hit $1608.20

--Up 2.98% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-16-23 1738ET