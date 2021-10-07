Log in
Ethereum Gained 1.78% to $3623.58 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

10/07/2021 | 05:33pm EDT
Ethereum is up $63.42 today or 1.78% to $3623.58

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 6, 2021, when it traded at $3949.99

--Up three consecutive days, up 7.07% over this period

--Up 21.89% month-to-date

--Up 390.28% year-to-date

--Down 12.47% from its all-time high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 930.45% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 8, 2020), when it traded at $351.65

--Down 12.47% from its 52-week high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 930.45% from its 52-week low of $351.65 on Oct. 8, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3641.24; highest intraday level since Sept. 16, 2021, when it hit $3674.37

--Up 2.28% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-07-21 1732ET

