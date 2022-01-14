Log in
Ethereum Gained 1.85% to $3332.60 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

01/14/2022 | 05:40pm EST
Ethereum is up $60.66 today or 1.85% to $3332.60


--Up three of the past four days

--Down 9.63% month-to-date

--Down 9.63% year-to-date

--Down 30.57% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 187.11% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 15, 2021), when it traded at $1160.75

--Down 30.57% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 187.11% from its 52-week low of $1160.75 on Jan. 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3342.00

--Up 2.14% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-14-22 1739ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 0.63% 0.076852 Real-time Quote.-3.96%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 1.93% 2896.1 Real-time Quote.-12.44%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 1.66% 3310 Real-time Quote.-11.71%
