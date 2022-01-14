Ethereum Gained 1.85% to $3332.60 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $60.66 today or 1.85% to $3332.60
--Up three of the past four days
--Down 9.63% month-to-date
--Down 9.63% year-to-date
--Down 30.57% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 187.11% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 15, 2021), when it traded at $1160.75
--Down 30.57% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 187.11% from its 52-week low of $1160.75 on Jan. 15, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 3342.00
--Up 2.14% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
