Ethereum Gained 10.74% to $1191.48 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $115.55 today or 10.74% to $1191.48

--Largest percentage increase since June 19, 2022 when it gained 26.19%

--Up two consecutive days, up 13.91% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending June 24, 2022 when it rose 15.6%

--Up 17.77% month-to-date

--Down 67.69% year-to-date

--Down 75.18% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 38.11% from 52 weeks ago (July 15, 2021), when it traded at $1925.09

--Down 75.18% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 32.06% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1208.94

--Up 12.36% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since June 19, 2022 when it was up as much as 27.52%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-14-22 1738ET