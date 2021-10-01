Ethereum Gained 10.77% to $3293.01 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $320.21 today or 10.77% to $3293.01

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 19, 2021, when it traded at $3359.13

--Largest percentage increase since June 28, 2021 when it gained 17.54%

--Up two consecutive days, up 16.75% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending June 29, 2021 when it rose 20.64%

--Up 345.56% year-to-date

--Down 20.46% from its all-time high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 850.86% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 2, 2020), when it traded at $346.32

--Down 20.46% from its 52-week high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 876.43% from its 52-week low of $337.25 on Oct. 6, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3315.80; highest intraday level since Sept. 20, 2021, when it hit $3364.47

--Up 11.54% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Sept. 22, 2021, when it was up as much as 11.75%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

