Ethereum Gained 11.29% to $2957.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $300.13 today or 11.29% to $2957.62
--Highest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 20, 2022, when it traded at $3083.99
--Largest percentage increase since June 28, 2021 when it gained 17.54%
--Up four of the past five days
--Up two consecutive days, up 11.7% over this period
--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 2, 2021, when it rose 15.34%
--Down 19.8% year-to-date
--Down 38.38% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 71.78% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 5, 2021), when it traded at $1721.71
--Down 38.38% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 108.85% from its 52-week low of $1416.12 on Feb. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 2977.85; highest intraday level since Jan. 21, 2022, when it hit $3089.45
--Up 12.05% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Jan. 26, 2022, when it was up as much as 12.86%
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
02-04-22 1732ET