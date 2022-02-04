Ethereum Gained 11.29% to $2957.62 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $300.13 today or 11.29% to $2957.62

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Jan. 20, 2022, when it traded at $3083.99

--Largest percentage increase since June 28, 2021 when it gained 17.54%

--Up four of the past five days

--Up two consecutive days, up 11.7% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Oct. 2, 2021, when it rose 15.34%

--Down 19.8% year-to-date

--Down 38.38% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 71.78% from 52 weeks ago (Feb. 5, 2021), when it traded at $1721.71

--Down 38.38% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 108.85% from its 52-week low of $1416.12 on Feb. 28, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 2977.85; highest intraday level since Jan. 21, 2022, when it hit $3089.45

--Up 12.05% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Jan. 26, 2022, when it was up as much as 12.86%

--

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-04-22 1732ET