News: Latest News
Ethereum Gained 16.14% to $1601.64 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

07/27/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Ethereum is up $222.62 today or 16.14% to $1601.64


--Largest percentage increase since June 19, 2022 when it gained 26.19%

--Snaps a two day losing streak

--Up 58.32% month-to-date; On pace for best month since Jan. 2021 when it gained 75.35%

--Down 56.57% year-to-date

--Down 66.63% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 30.40% from 52 weeks ago (July 28, 2021), when it traded at $2301.10

--Down 66.63% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 77.52% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1613.09

--Up 16.97% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since June 19, 2022 when it was up as much as 27.52%


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 0.87% 0.0682 End-of-day quote.-13.59%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 1.66% 1432.05 End-of-day quote.-56.82%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 0.81% 1449.61 End-of-day quote.-61.52%
