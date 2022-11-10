Ethereum Gained 19.43% to $1320.71 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $214.90 today or 19.43% to $1320.71

--Largest percentage increase since June 19, 2022 when it gained 26.19%

--Snaps a five day losing streak

--Down 15.68% month-to-date

--Down 64.19% year-to-date

--Down 72.49% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 72.16% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 11, 2021), when it traded at $4743.20

--Down 72.16% from its 52-week high of $4743.20 on Nov. 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 46.38% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1346.59

--Up 21.77% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since June 19, 2022 when it was up as much as 27.52%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 1729ET