Ethereum Gained 2.00% to $1456.07 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $28.49 today or 2.00% to $1456.07

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Nov. 7, 2022, when it traded at $1575.70

--Up seven of the past eight days

--Up six consecutive days, up 15.18% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Nov. 27, 2022, when it rose for 6 straight trading days

--Best six day stretch since the six days ending Oct. 30, 2022, when it rose 18.02%

--Up 21.39% month-to-date

--Up 21.39% year-to-date

--Down 69.67% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 56.31% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 14, 2022), when it traded at $3332.60

--Down 58.52% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 61.38% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1459.43; highest intraday level since Nov. 8, 2022, when it hit $1577.13

--Up 2.23% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

