Ethereum Gained 2.03% to $1351.26 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $26.84 today or 2.03% to $1351.26

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 19, 2022, when it traded at $1357.73

--Up three of the past five days

--Down 14.09% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 48.07%

--Down 63.36% year-to-date

--Down 71.85% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 52.09% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 29, 2021), when it traded at $2820.49

--Down 71.85% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 49.77% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1353.85

--Up 2.22% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-28-22 1729ET