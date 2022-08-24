Ethereum Gained 2.07% to $1683.37 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $34.09 today or 2.07% to $1683.37

--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 6.67% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 11, 2022, when it rose 12.04%

--Down 2.2% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 48.07%

--Down 54.35% year-to-date

--Down 64.93% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 47.56% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 25, 2021), when it traded at $3210.00

--Down 64.93% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 86.57% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1692.79

--Up 2.64% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1729ET