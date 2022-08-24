Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethereum Gained 2.07% to $1683.37 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

08/24/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is up $34.09 today or 2.07% to $1683.37


--Up three of the past four days

--Up two consecutive days, up 6.67% over this period

--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Aug. 11, 2022, when it rose 12.04%

--Down 2.2% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 48.07%

--Down 54.35% year-to-date

--Down 64.93% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 47.56% from 52 weeks ago (Aug. 25, 2021), when it traded at $3210.00

--Down 64.93% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 86.57% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1692.79

--Up 2.64% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-24-22 1729ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) 1.77% 0.07724 End-of-day quote.-2.10%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 2.05% 1668.04 End-of-day quote.-49.70%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 2.52% 1665.59 End-of-day quote.-55.78%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:58pGhislaine Maxwell sued by her lawyers over unpaid fees
RE
05:51pFatal stabbings highlight violence against women in Egypt
RE
05:41pNvidia ceo - china hyperscalers really slowed down infrastructur…
RE
05:38pArgentina mulls requesting IMF loan from resilience trust -source
RE
05:37pNvidia ceo - expect that china investment in cloud will return -…
RE
05:37pThe WSJ Dollar Index Rises 0.16% to 99.78 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pEuro Lost 0.04% to $0.9967 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pSterling Lost 0.34% to $1.1795 -- Data Talk
DJ
05:37pDollar Gains 0.28% to 137.13 Yen -- Data Talk
DJ
05:33pBrazil's government restores tax benefits for products in Manaus Free Trade Zone
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analysis-'New shock' for European markets as gas price spike fuels infl..
2Publication of Interim Report January – June 2022
3Bavarian Nordic Announces First Half 2022 Results
4Analyst recommendations: Intuit, XPeng, Rio Tinto, Prologis, Charter Co..
5Central bankers head to U.S. mountains with a bad case of inflation ref..

HOT NEWS