Ethereum is up $35.97 today or 2.15% to $1708.72

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 12, 2022, when it traded at $1724.26

--Up four consecutive days, up 19.81% over this period

--Longest winning streak since Feb. 17, 2023, when it rose for 4 straight trading days

--Best four day stretch since the four days ending July 30, 2022 when it rose 23.48%

--Up 6.43% month-to-date

--Up 42.45% year-to-date

--Down 64.4% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 34.92% from 52 weeks ago (March 15, 2022), when it traded at $2625.59

--Down 51.32% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 89.38% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1781.07; highest intraday level since Sept. 11, 2022, when it hit $1788.48

--Up 6.48% at today's intraday high

