Ethereum is up $37.90 today or 2.15% to $1798.20

--Up five of the past six days

--Up 12% month-to-date

--Up 49.91% year-to-date

--Down 62.54% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 40.09% from 52 weeks ago (March 22, 2022), when it traded at $3001.61

--Down 48.77% from its 52-week high of $3510.17 on April 4, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 99.30% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1837.00

--Up 4.36% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-21-23 1728ET