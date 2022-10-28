Ethereum Gained 2.17% to $1561.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $33.19 today or 2.17% to $1561.00

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 14, 2022, when it traded at $1603.66

--Up seven of the past eight days

--Up 17.25% month-to-date; On pace for best month since July 2022 when it gained 70.14%

--Down 57.67% year-to-date

--Down 67.48% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 64.60% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 29, 2021), when it traded at $4409.10

--Down 67.48% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 73.01% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1571.86

--Up 2.88% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1730ET