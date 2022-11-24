Ethereum Gained 2.26% to $1195.20 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $26.41 today or 2.26% to $1195.20

--Up three consecutive days, up 9.39% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Nov. 12, 2022, when it rose 13.56%

--Down 23.69% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 48.07%

--Down 67.59% year-to-date

--Down 75.1% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 73.44% from 52 weeks ago (Nov. 25, 2021), when it traded at $4500.00

--Down 74.17% from its 52-week high of $4627.16 on Nov. 30, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 32.47% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1215.22

--Up 3.97% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

