Ethereum Gained 2.41% to $4112.67 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

12/23/2021 | 05:33pm EST
Ethereum is up $96.92 today or 2.41% to $4112.67

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 12, 2021, when it traded at $4122.34

--Up two of the past three days

--Down 11.12% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since Sept. 2021 when it dropped 12.38%

--Up 456.46% year-to-date

--Down 14.32% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 579.67% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 24, 2020), when it traded at $605.10

--Down 14.32% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 579.67% from its 52-week low of $605.10 on Dec. 24, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 4150.48; highest intraday level since Dec. 13, 2021, when it hit $4170.30

--Up 3.36% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-23-21 1731ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -1.32% 0.08082 Real-time Quote.221.65%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 2.62% 3615.12 Real-time Quote.485.91%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 2.95% 4100.05 Real-time Quote.441.45%
