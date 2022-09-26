Advanced search
Ethereum Gained 2.48% to $1325.05 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

09/26/2022 | 05:35pm EDT
Ethereum is up $32.02 today or 2.48% to $1325.05


--Up three of the past five days

--Down 15.76% month-to-date; On pace for worst month since June 2022 when it dropped 48.07%

--Down 64.07% year-to-date

--Down 72.39% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 55.46% from 52 weeks ago (Sept. 27, 2021), when it traded at $2974.94

--Down 72.39% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 46.86% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1340.08

--Up 3.64% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-26-22 1734ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -1.01% 0.06891 End-of-day quote.-12.66%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) -1.53% 1337.66 End-of-day quote.-59.66%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) -1.75% 1294.08 End-of-day quote.-65.64%
HOT NEWS