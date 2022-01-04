Ethereum Gained 2.65% to $3826.65 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $98.66 today or 2.65% to $3826.65

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Dec. 27, 2021, when it traded at $4061.30

--Largest percentage increase since Dec. 21, 2021, when it gained 2.80%

--Up three of the past four days

--Down 20.28% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 252.15% from 52 weeks ago (Jan. 5, 2021), when it traded at $1086.64

--Down 20.28% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 269.69% from its 52-week low of $1035.10 on Jan. 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3889.10

--Up 4.32% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Dec. 15, 2021, when it was up as much as 6.18%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-04-22 1732ET