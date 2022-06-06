Ethereum Gained 2.80% to $1860.47 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $50.73 today or 2.80% to $1860.47

--Up four of the past five days

--Up three consecutive days, up 5.83% over this period

--Down 49.55% year-to-date

--Down 61.24% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 29.83% from 52 weeks ago (June 7, 2021), when it traded at $2651.31

--Down 61.24% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 6.67% from its 52-week low of $1744.16 on May 27, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1917.16

--Up 5.94% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-06-22 1730ET