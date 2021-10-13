Ethereum Gained 2.85% to $3576.00 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $99.20 today or 2.85% to $3576.00

--Largest percentage increase since Oct. 5, 2021, when it gained 4.42%

--Snaps a three day losing streak

--Up 20.29% month-to-date

--Up 383.84% year-to-date

--Down 13.62% from its all-time high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 849.22% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 14, 2020), when it traded at $376.73

--Down 13.62% from its 52-week high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 875.45% from its 52-week low of $366.60 on Oct. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3584.99

--Up 3.11% at today's intraday high; Largest intraday % increase since Oct. 5, 2021, when it was up as much as 4.42%

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-13-21 1730ET