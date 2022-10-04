Ethereum Gained 2.88% to $1362.09 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $38.17 today or 2.88% to $1362.09
--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 18, 2022, when it traded at $1370.86
--Largest percentage increase since Sept. 24, 2022, when it gained 3.09%
--Up two consecutive days, up 4.48% over this period
--Best two day stretch since the two days ending Sept. 10, 2022, when it rose 5.43%
--Down 63.06% year-to-date
--Down 71.62% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Down 61.46% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 5, 2021), when it traded at $3533.79
--Down 71.62% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Up 50.97% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 1367.96
--Up 3.33% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-04-22 1733ET