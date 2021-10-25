Ethereum Gained 2.90% to $4180.80 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $117.68 today or 2.90% to $4180.80
--New all-time high (Based on available data)
--Up two of the past three days
--Up 40.64% month-to-date; On pace for best month since April 2021 when it gained 42.47%
--Up 465.68% year-to-date
--Up 964.09% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 26, 2020), when it traded at $392.90
--New 52-week high
--Up 990.60% from its 52-week low of $383.35 on Nov. 3, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)
--Traded as high as 4232.98
--Up 4.18% at today's intraday high
Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
10-25-21 1735ET