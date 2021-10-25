Ethereum Gained 2.90% to $4180.80 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $117.68 today or 2.90% to $4180.80

--New all-time high (Based on available data)

--Up two of the past three days

--Up 40.64% month-to-date; On pace for best month since April 2021 when it gained 42.47%

--Up 465.68% year-to-date

--Up 964.09% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 26, 2020), when it traded at $392.90

--New 52-week high

--Up 990.60% from its 52-week low of $383.35 on Nov. 3, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 4232.98

--Up 4.18% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-25-21 1735ET