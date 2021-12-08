Ethereum Gained 2.94% to $4418.54 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $126.22 today or 2.94% to $4418.54

--Up three of the past four days

--Down 4.51% month-to-date

--Up 497.84% year-to-date; On pace for best year since 2017 when it gained 9143.87%

--Down 7.95% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 666.88% from 52 weeks ago (Dec. 9, 2020), when it traded at $576.17

--Down 7.95% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 704.19% from its 52-week low of $549.44 on Dec. 11, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 4454.40

--Up 3.78% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-08-21 1734ET