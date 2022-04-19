Ethereum Gained 2.97% to $3094.31 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $89.13 today or 2.97% to $3094.31

--Up four of the past five days

--Down 6.23% month-to-date

--Down 16.09% year-to-date

--Down 35.54% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 34.11% from 52 weeks ago (April 20, 2021), when it traded at $2307.28

--Down 35.54% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 75.06% from its 52-week low of $1767.57 on June 26, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3129.91

--Up 4.15% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-22 1730ET