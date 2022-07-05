Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Ethereum Gained 3.03% to $1154.34 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

07/05/2022 | 05:41pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Ethereum is up $33.90 today or 3.03% to $1154.34


--Up four of the past five days

--Up three consecutive days, up 8.61% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending June 26, 2022 when it rose 10.01%

--Down 68.7% year-to-date

--Down 75.95% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 50.05% from 52 weeks ago (July 6, 2021), when it traded at $2310.85

--Down 75.95% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 27.94% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1168.99

--Up 4.33% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-05-22 1740ET

Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:32pU.s. cdc says omicron subvariant ba.4 represents 16.5% of total…
RE
03:27pDanes mourn death of three in Copenhagen mall shooting
RE
03:24pVenezuela billing Colombian pipeline for oil spills -report
RE
03:20pFactbox-Can Boris Johnson be forced out, and how is a successor chosen?
RE
03:16pFlorida's 15-week abortion ban takes effect after a brief injunction
RE
03:14pFACTBOX : Can Boris Johnson be forced out, and how is a successor chosen?
RE
03:12pCommunications Services Up on Growth Hopes -- Communications Services Roundup
DJ
03:09pFront Month Nymex Natural Gas Fell 3.61% to Settle at $5.5230 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:06pTwo UK junior-ranking government lawmakers quit in protest at Johnson
RE
03:04pConsumer Cos Up as Energy Prices Slide -- Consumer Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Analyst recommendations: BAE Systems, Burberry, Flutter, HP, Otis...
2North American Morning Briefing: Stock Futures Head Lower as Recession ..
3European shares slide as soaring gas prices fuel inflation concerns
4THYSSENKRUPP : Deutsche Bank reaffirms its Buy rating
5Wall St turns gloomy on Tesla after deliveries fall for first time in t..

HOT NEWS