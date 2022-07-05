Ethereum Gained 3.03% to $1154.34 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $33.90 today or 3.03% to $1154.34

--Up four of the past five days

--Up three consecutive days, up 8.61% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending June 26, 2022 when it rose 10.01%

--Down 68.7% year-to-date

--Down 75.95% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Down 50.05% from 52 weeks ago (July 6, 2021), when it traded at $2310.85

--Down 75.95% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 27.94% from its 52-week low of $902.25 on June 18, 2022 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 1168.99

--Up 4.33% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

