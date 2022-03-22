Log in
Ethereum Gained 3.09% to $3001.61 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

03/22/2022 | 05:30pm EDT
Ethereum is up $90.10 today or 3.09% to $3001.61


--Highest 5 p.m. level since Feb. 16, 2022, when it traded at $3136.48

--Up seven of the past eight days

--Up two consecutive days, up 4.31% over this period

--Up 6.38% month-to-date

--Down 18.6% year-to-date

--Down 37.47% from its all-time high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 79.49% from 52 weeks ago (March 23, 2021), when it traded at $1672.34

--Down 37.47% from its 52-week high of $4800.00 on Nov. 9, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 87.20% from its 52-week low of $1603.41 on March 25, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3052.57; highest intraday level since Feb. 17, 2022, when it hit $3160.79

--Up 4.84% at today's intraday high


Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-22-22 1730ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ETHEREUM (ETH/BTC) -0.27% 0.07035 Real-time Quote.-11.26%
ETHEREUM (ETH/EUR) 3.93% 2732.14 Real-time Quote.-18.92%
ETHEREUM (ETH/USD) 3.91% 3012.57 Real-time Quote.-21.39%
