Ethereum Gained 3.21% to $3879.87 at 5 p.m. ET -- Data Talk

Ethereum is up $120.51 today or 3.21% to $3879.87

--Highest 5 p.m. level since Sept. 6, 2021, when it traded at $3949.99

--Up three consecutive days, up 11.59% over this period

--Best three day stretch since the three days ending Oct. 3, 2021, when it rose 15.28%

--Up 30.51% month-to-date

--Up 424.96% year-to-date

--Down 6.28% from its all-time high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 958.34% from 52 weeks ago (Oct. 16, 2020), when it traded at $366.60

--Down 6.28% from its 52-week high of $4140.00 on May 11, 2021 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Up 958.34% from its 52-week low of $366.60 on Oct. 16, 2020 (based on 5 p.m. levels)

--Traded as high as 3900.00; highest intraday level since Sept. 7, 2021, when it hit $3969.33

--Up 3.74% at today's intraday high

Source: Kraken, Dow Jones Market Data

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-15-21 1755ET